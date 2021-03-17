DLF board OKs NCDs issue worth Rs 500 cr

The realty major said that a special committee of the board has approved issuing secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 500 crore on private placement basis in one of more tranches.

The NCDs will bear a coupon rate of 8.25% per annum, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

DLF is the largest publicly listed real estate company in India, with residential, commercial, and retail properties in 15 states and 24 cities.

The realty major reported 9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 452 crore on 15% jump in net sales to Rs 1543 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip was down 3.90% at Rs 292.30 on the BSE. In four sessions, the stock has declined by 6.97% while the benchmark Sensex fell 2.56% during the same period.

