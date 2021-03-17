Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 327.42 points or 2.08% at 15390.26 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.23%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.58%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.27%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.22%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.64%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.54%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.24%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.75%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.35%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.55 or 0.28% at 50222.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.25 points or 0.45% at 14843.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 222.04 points or 1.05% at 20940.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 88.06 points or 1.27% at 6865.45.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 1896 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)