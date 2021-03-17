Hero MotoCorp slips 8% in six days

Hero MotoCorp fell 1.99% to Rs 3,189.45, as the scrip extended decline for the sixth consecutive session.
The stock has fallen 7.93% in six sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 3,464 recorded on 8 March 2021.
The scrip is currently trading 12.10% below its 52-week high of Rs 3,628.55 hit on 18 February 2021. It has gained 116.23% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,475 recorded on 24 March 2020.
During the month of February, Hero MotoCorp sold 5,05,467 vehicles, which is higher 1.45% as compared to 4,98,242 units sold in the same month of the previous year.
The company continues to witness sequential improvement in total auto sales. Its total auto sales grew by 4.03% in February 2021 from 485,889 units sold in January 2021.
While the automaker's domestic sales remained flat at 4,84,433 units, its export sales improved by 16.56% to 21,034 units in February 2021 over February 2020.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 1,029.17 crore on a 38.9% rise in net sales at Rs 9,827.05 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
