Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 45.53 points or 1.79% at 2496.54 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.37%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.03%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.88%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.55%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 1.73%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.33%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.03%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.98%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 5%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.21%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.55 or 0.28% at 50222.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.25 points or 0.45% at 14843.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 222.04 points or 1.05% at 20940.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 88.06 points or 1.27% at 6865.45.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 1896 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

