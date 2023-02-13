DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 15.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 541.53 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 15.23% to Rs 167.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 541.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 480.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

