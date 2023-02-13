DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 15.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 541.53 croreNet profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 15.23% to Rs 167.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 541.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 480.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales541.53480.97 13 OPM %79.6980.62 -PBDT248.07217.98 14 PBT212.27184.75 15 NP167.08145.00 15
