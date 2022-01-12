DLF spurts on securing sales worth Rs 1,500 cr from project, ONE Midtown, Delhi

DLF advanced 2.16% to Rs 418.10 after the company clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown.
ONE Midtown, located in West Delhi, consists of 4 towers with 39 floors each. The 913 apartments, come with a choice of two, three or four bedrooms. The available residences at ONE Midtown are priced at Rs 3 crore and onwards.
DLF Midtown is a community with three existing residential complexes titled Capital Greens I, II and III possessing modern facilities, a community centre, two fully equipped clubhouses and multi-tier security. ONE Midtown is the newest addition in the development.
ONE Midtown will enjoy all the locational advantages of West Delhi, by being close to sites like Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and New Delhi Railway Station.
DLF reported 98.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 226.33 crore despite a 8% decline in net sales to Rs 1,480.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).
