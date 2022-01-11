Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2022.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2022.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 21.21% to Rs 11.7 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2194.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 769.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd crashed 8.97% to Rs 44.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd lost 6.17% to Rs 140.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46723 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd plummeted 5.13% to Rs 46.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd shed 4.88% to Rs 32.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)