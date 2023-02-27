DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 118.01% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 99.09% to Rs 420.54 croreNet profit of DMI Finance Pvt rose 118.01% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.09% to Rs 420.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales420.54211.23 99 OPM %38.9142.38 -PBDT91.0242.54 114 PBT88.1840.14 120 NP65.2329.92 118
