JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 118.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 99.09% to Rs 420.54 crore

Net profit of DMI Finance Pvt rose 118.01% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.09% to Rs 420.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales420.54211.23 99 OPM %38.9142.38 -PBDT91.0242.54 114 PBT88.1840.14 120 NP65.2329.92 118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU