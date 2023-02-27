DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 118.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.09% to Rs 420.54 crore

Net profit of DMI Finance Pvt rose 118.01% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.09% to Rs 420.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.420.54211.2338.9142.3891.0242.5488.1840.1465.2329.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)