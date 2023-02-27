Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway standalone net profit rises 795.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway rose 795.89% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.1817.7245.3872.52126.5014.12126.5014.12126.5014.12

