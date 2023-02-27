JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway standalone net profit rises 795.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway rose 795.89% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.1817.72 3 OPM %45.3872.52 -PBDT126.5014.12 796 PBT126.5014.12 796 NP126.5014.12 796

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU