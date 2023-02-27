Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway standalone net profit rises 795.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 18.18 croreNet profit of Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway rose 795.89% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.1817.72 3 OPM %45.3872.52 -PBDT126.5014.12 796 PBT126.5014.12 796 NP126.5014.12 796
