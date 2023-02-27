Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit rises 32.79% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.38% to Rs 198.64 croreNet profit of Kosamattam Finance rose 32.79% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 198.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales198.64159.70 24 OPM %75.5479.29 -PBDT39.7030.57 30 PBT31.6923.66 34 NP24.6618.57 33
