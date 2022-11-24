Dodla Dairy gains on incorporating subsidiary in Kenya

Dodla Dairy rose 1% to Rs 491.35 after the company said it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, "Country Delight Dairy" in Kenya on 22 November 2022.

Country Delight Dairy's main object is to carry out production, processing of milk, milk products and distribution of dairy and other products.

Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy offers a wide range of products in both liquid milk and by-product categories. Its products comprise of fresh milk, butter, ghee, paneer, curd, flavoured milk, doodh peda, ice cream and skimmed milk powder.

Dodla Dairy's consolidated net profit surged 34.2% to Rs 39.45 crore on 22.8% rise in net sales to Rs 695.32 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. The increase in the net profit was due to decline in finance cost, rise in other income coupled with decline in the effective tax rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)