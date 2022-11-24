Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 27.09 points or 0.59% at 4616.65 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (up 2.11%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.24%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.89%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.86%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.41%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.34%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.29%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.34%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 254.91 or 0.41% at 61765.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.41% at 18342.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.33 points or 0.55% at 29036.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.37% at 8967.72.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 857 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

