Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 51.07 points or 0.57% at 8950.77 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Fino Payments Bank Ltd (up 12.27%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 5.08%),Bank of India (up 4.73%),PB Fintech Ltd (up 4.16%),UCO Bank (up 3.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (up 3.14%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.94%), Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 2.87%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.74%), and New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 2.68%).

On the other hand, PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 1.6%), Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (down 1.58%), and One 97 Communications Ltd (down 1.28%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 254.91 or 0.41% at 61765.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.41% at 18342.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.33 points or 0.55% at 29036.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.37% at 8967.72.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 857 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

