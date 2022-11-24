Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 20.56 points or 0.55% at 3788.57 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (up 4.4%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.16%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.64%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.62%),PTC India Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.24%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.19%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.12%), SJVN Ltd (up 1.1%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 0.64%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.54%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 254.91 or 0.41% at 61765.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.41% at 18342.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.33 points or 0.55% at 29036.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.37% at 8967.72.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 857 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

