Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.31% to Rs 285.34 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries declined 82.55% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.31% to Rs 285.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 382.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales285.34382.05 -25 OPM %6.8016.83 -PBDT15.9863.84 -75 PBT11.2159.60 -81 NP7.7444.35 -83
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
