Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.31% to Rs 285.34 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 82.55% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.31% to Rs 285.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 382.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

