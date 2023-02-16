Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PNC Infratech arm declares appointed date for highway project
Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gayatri Highways reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter
PNC Infratech update on NHAI highway project in Uttar Pradesh
NHIT allots 13.12 cr units to NHAI and institutional investors
-
Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 1.87 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 90.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 73.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.871.32 42 OPM %71.1266.67 -PBDT-1.17-3.60 68 PBT-1.18-3.60 67 NP-90.09-73.21 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU