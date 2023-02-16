TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 51.51% to Rs 1093.89 croreNet profit of TVS Credit Services rose 75.23% to Rs 98.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.51% to Rs 1093.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 722.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1093.89722.01 52 OPM %42.5938.08 -PBDT137.1479.53 72 PBT131.1574.83 75 NP98.1356.00 75
