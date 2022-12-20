Domestic air traffic rises by 11.06% YoY in Nov'22: DGCA

IndiGo registers on-time performance of 92.5% at four metro airports.

Data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (19 December 2022) showed that passengers carried by domestic airlines rose by 11.06% to 116.79 lakh in November 2022 from 105.16 lakh in November 2021.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January- November 2022 were 1,105.10 lakh as against 726.11 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 52.19%.

Indigo carried 65.01 lakh passengers in November 2022 and its market shares was the highest, at 55.7%.

The number of passengers carried by SpiceJet was 8.76 lakh and its market share during the period under review was 7.5%.

IndiGo's passenger load factor (PLF) was 86.9% in November 2022 as against 82.1% in October 2022.

SpiceJet's PLF was 92% in November 2022 as compared with 88.1% in October 2022.

In in November 2022, IndiGo recorded on-time performance (OTP) of 92.5% at the four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. SpiceJet's OTP during the period under review was 56.8%.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) advanced 1.63% to Rs 2060.35 while those of SpiceJet rose 0.61% to 41.45 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)