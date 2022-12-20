JUST IN
Indices trim losses, media stocks under pressure
Business Standard

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Capital Market 

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 13.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 December 2022.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 150.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.144.60. Volumes stood at 49.86 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd witnessed volume of 74.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.33% to Rs.443.50. Volumes stood at 32.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69162 shares. The stock lost 2.25% to Rs.2,502.00. Volumes stood at 72749 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 10.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.30% to Rs.851.75. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:30 IST

