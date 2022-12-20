Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 13.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 December 2022.

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 13.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.473.20. Volumes stood at 8.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 150.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.144.60. Volumes stood at 49.86 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd witnessed volume of 74.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.33% to Rs.443.50. Volumes stood at 32.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69162 shares. The stock lost 2.25% to Rs.2,502.00. Volumes stood at 72749 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 10.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.30% to Rs.851.75. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)