Mineral Production Rises 22.3% On Year In September 2021

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of September, 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 95.1, was 22.3% higher as compared to the level in the month of September, 2020.

The cumulative growth for the period April- September, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year has decreased by 15.2%. Production level of important minerals in September, 2021 were: Coal 518 lakh tonnes, Lignite 35 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2840 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1436 thousand tonnes, Chromite 144 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 116 kg, Iron ore 153 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 31 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 169 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 133 thousand tonnes, Limestone 292 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 80 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 11 thousand tonnes and Diamond 51 carat.

