Domestic Manufacturing Sector Needs To Be Strengthened For Employment Generation

Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the Manufacturing sector needs to be strengthened for employment generation and eradicate poverty. Addressing the commerce and industry fraternity of Maharashtra during the 16th Dr Gadgil Memorial lecture he said we have to make vision for the future in an integrated manner where conversion of knowledge into wealth takes place. Gadkari said talented young skilled manpower is the strength of the country.

He said we need to reduce our imports and increase our exports. The Minister said policies have to be planned for socially and economically backward areas to support entrepreneurs. He said decentralisation of industry is very important for development.

