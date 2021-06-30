Domestic Manufacturing Sector Needs To Be Strengthened For Employment Generation

-
ALSO READ
Government Sets Target Of Reducing Road Accident Deaths By 50% By 2024
Government committed to create multiple opportunities for MSMEs, boost tourism with the help of upcoming infrastructure projects: Nitin Gadkari
Budget Focused On Wealth And Wellness, MSME And Infrastructure: PM
Prime Minister To Launch Rollout Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive On 16 January
Investment on Health Infrastructure in Budget 2021 has increased 2.37 times or 137%: Union Health Minister
-
Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the Manufacturing sector needs to be strengthened for employment generation and eradicate poverty. Addressing the commerce and industry fraternity of Maharashtra during the 16th Dr Gadgil Memorial lecture he said we have to make vision for the future in an integrated manner where conversion of knowledge into wealth takes place. Gadkari said talented young skilled manpower is the strength of the country.
He said we need to reduce our imports and increase our exports. The Minister said policies have to be planned for socially and economically backward areas to support entrepreneurs. He said decentralisation of industry is very important for development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU