Domestic Sugar Ouptut Up Around 7.7% On Year

According to a latest update from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), during 2021-22 SS, from 1st October 2021 to 28th February 2022, 516 sugar mills had started operations (as against 503 sugar mills which had operated last year till 28th February,2021). 27 sugar mills across the country have ended their operations by 28th February 2022. Last year, 99 sugar mills had closed their crushing operations as on 28th February, 2021.

These 516 sugar mills in the country have together produced 252.87 lac tons of sugar till 28th February 2022, as compared to 234.83 lac tons produced by 503 mills last season till 28th February 2021. This marks a gain of 7.68% on year.

