Focus On Solar Module Manufacturing Will Make India Hub In Sector Says PM

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed a webinar on 'Energy for Sustainable Growth' today. He noted that India is providing leadership in the global collaborations like International Solar Alliance.
He also talked of target of achieving 500 gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity and achieving 50 per cent of installed energy capacity through non-fossil energy by 2030. This year's budget has announced 19.5 thousand crore for high-efficiency solar module manufacturing which will help in making India a global hub for manufacturing and R&D of solar modules and related products, according to the PM.
