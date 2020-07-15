Steel Strips Wheels receives new orders from US mobile home market

Steel Strips Wheels has secured new orders from mobile home market from USA. The order comprises of almost 8,200 steel wheels to be executed in the month of August from its Chennai plant.

The revenue thus generated would be a total of 71k USD. Similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers as the market regains normalcy.

