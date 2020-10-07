Dr Lal Path Labs spurts 14% in three sessions

Dr Lal Path Labs rose 6.20% to Rs 2,118, extending gains for the third straight session.

Shares of Dr Lal Path Labs soared 13.84% in three trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 1,860.35 hit on 1 October 2020.

The diagnostic services provider consolidated net profit tanked 51.9% to Rs 28.40 crore on 20.6% decline in net sales to Rs 266 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. As on 31 March 2020 the company has 216 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi & Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata), 3,095 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 6,995 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Its' customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers.

The scrip has surged 79.21% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,181.80 hit on 24 March 2020. The stock hit a record high at Rs 2,180 today.

