Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 178.14 points or 1.29% at 13657.3 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.61%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.56%),Graphite India Ltd (down 1.87%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.66%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.39%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.36%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.21%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.21%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.2%).

On the other hand, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.5%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.92%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.91%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 311.29 or 0.79% at 39885.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.4 points or 0.65% at 11737.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 40.24 points or 0.27% at 15070.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.99 points or 0.46% at 4987.67.

On BSE,1004 shares were trading in green, 1529 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

