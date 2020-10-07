JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session
Business Standard

Adani Transmission jumps 12% in four days

Capital Market 

Adani Transmission jumped 5.06% to Rs 272.80, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Adani Transmission jumped 12.58% in four trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 242.30 hit on 30 September 2020.

The Adani Group company operates as a power transmission company. Its consolidated net profit jumped 66.5% to Rs 355.40 crore on a 14.4% decline in net sales to Rs 2,446.51 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The scrip has surged 84.94% from its 52-week low of Rs 147.50 hit on 13 March 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 60.141. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 255.83 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 251.16.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU