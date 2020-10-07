Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 28.76 points or 1.64% at 1720.27 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.48%), DLF Ltd (down 2.83%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.7%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.12%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.37%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.18%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.33%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 311.29 or 0.79% at 39885.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.4 points or 0.65% at 11737.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 40.24 points or 0.27% at 15070.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.99 points or 0.46% at 4987.67.

On BSE,1004 shares were trading in green, 1529 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

