Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 24.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 24.53% to Rs 71.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 533.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 498.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.533.80498.4026.9428.39141.60151.10102.80130.6071.7095.00

