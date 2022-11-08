Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 24.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 533.80 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 24.53% to Rs 71.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 533.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 498.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales533.80498.40 7 OPM %26.9428.39 -PBDT141.60151.10 -6 PBT102.80130.60 -21 NP71.7095.00 -25
