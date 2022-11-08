Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 906.72 croreNet profit of Shankara Building Products rose 73.02% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 906.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 605.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales906.72605.69 50 OPM %2.933.44 -PBDT23.5816.16 46 PBT19.6511.82 66 NP15.528.97 73
