Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 906.72 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 73.02% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 906.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 605.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.906.72605.692.933.4423.5816.1619.6511.8215.528.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)