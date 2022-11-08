Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.05% to Rs 776.94 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 2.39% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.05% to Rs 776.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 893.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.776.94893.5913.2511.1282.3082.6744.1043.0744.1043.07

