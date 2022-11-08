Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.39% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 29.70% in the March 2022 quarter
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Marks & Spencer partners with Tejasswi Prakash for their annual BraFit Awareness Campaign
Praj Industries standalone net profit rises 140.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.05% to Rs 776.94 croreNet profit of Prakash Industries rose 2.39% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.05% to Rs 776.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 893.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales776.94893.59 -13 OPM %13.2511.12 -PBDT82.3082.67 0 PBT44.1043.07 2 NP44.1043.07 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU