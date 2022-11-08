Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.39% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 13.05% to Rs 776.94 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 2.39% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.05% to Rs 776.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 893.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales776.94893.59 -13 OPM %13.2511.12 -PBDT82.3082.67 0 PBT44.1043.07 2 NP44.1043.07 2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:25 IST

