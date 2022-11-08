Welspun India consolidated net profit declines 95.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 2113.46 crore

Net profit of Welspun India declined 95.64% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 199.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 2113.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2487.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2113.462487.636.0816.48123.32388.3513.81283.208.67199.06

