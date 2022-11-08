JUST IN
Welspun India consolidated net profit declines 95.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 2113.46 crore

Net profit of Welspun India declined 95.64% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 199.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 2113.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2487.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2113.462487.63 -15 OPM %6.0816.48 -PBDT123.32388.35 -68 PBT13.81283.20 -95 NP8.67199.06 -96

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:26 IST

