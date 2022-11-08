Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 9.39% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 1301.49 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 9.39% to Rs 131.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 1301.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1116.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1301.491116.19 17 OPM %23.9625.75 -PBDT289.14254.60 14 PBT174.50161.94 8 NP131.53120.24 9
