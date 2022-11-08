Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 9.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 1301.49 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 9.39% to Rs 131.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 1301.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1116.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1301.491116.1923.9625.75289.14254.60174.50161.94131.53120.24

