Dr. Lal PathLabs Q4 PAT jumps 161% YoY

Dr. Lal PathLabs reported 161% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85.10 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 32.6 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue rose 42.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 431 crore during the quarter. The company's non-COVID business grew at a growth rate of 26.8% YoY in Q4 FY21.

COVID portfolio contribution to total revenue declined to 11.2% in Q4 FY21 from 21.6% in Q3 FY21 due to regulations on pricing of RTPCR testing. COVID allied business in Q4 FY21 was at 12.5% of total COVID portfolio.

The company conducted 4.5 lakh COVID RTPCR tests conducted in Q4 FY21, with RT-PCR test being conducted in 14 labs across the country.

Normalised EBITDA (after adjustment for stock-based compensation & CSR cost) for Q4 FY21 was at Rs 129.5 crore, up by 101.7% from Rs 64.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Normalised EBITDA margin was at 30% as on 31 March 2021 as against 21.3% as on 31 March 2020.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 110.8 crore, up by 144.1% from Rs 45.4 crore in the same period last year.

The diagnostic services provider reported 30.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.5 crore on 18.9% rise in revenue to Rs 1,581.3 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

Cash, FDs and mutual funds were at Rs 985.9 crore as on 31 March 2021, an increase of Rs 241.7 crore over 31 March 2020.

The board approved a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.

Commenting on the results announcement, (Hony) Brig. Dr. Arvind Lal, executive chairman, said: "Even though the concluding quarter of FY21 was marked by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India, we have ensured that our non-COVID business has shown growth. The COVID business started increasing by the end of the quarter due to the growing caseload of COVID cases.

In our bid to sustain the market leadership position, we continue to expand test menu, penetrate into newer geographies and strengthen our hold in existing regions."

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services. As on 31 March 2021 the company has 231 clinical laboratories, 3,705 patient service centers (PSCs) and 9,247 pickup points (PUPs).

The scrip shed 0.73% to end at Rs 2833.65 on Friday.

