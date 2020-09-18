Dr. Reddy's, Hindalco, TVS Motor in focus

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the settlement of their litigation with Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for REVLIMID (lenalidomide) Capsules.

Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the long-term purchase and sale of copper concentrate produced by Hindustan Copper.

TVS Motor Company announced their new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia. Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets.

Sterling and Wilson Solar announced that it has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth USD 62.6 million (~INR 462 crores) in Chile. The order has been received from a global independent power producer (IPP), work for which is expected to begin in Q4 FY 2021.

Elantas Beck India said that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Talegaon Industrial Parks Private Limited for acquisition of land situated at Navlakhumbre, Tal. Maval, Pune, Maharashtra for setting up a new green field manufacturing facility. The facility will provide additional capacity to cater to the market demand.

Arrow Greentech said that in view of the issue of revocation order by Gujarat Pollution Control Board, the production operations will be recommenced at the Ankleshwar Plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)