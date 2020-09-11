Hindustan Aeronautics, ITI, Hindustan Copper in focus

Hindustan Aeronautics reported 73.67% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.67 crore on 48.33% drop in total income to Rs 1,783.99 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

ITI said that ASCON working group is expected to sign a contract for its ASCON Phase IV Project' with the company shortly. Value of the bid is approximately Rs 7,796 crore.

Hindustan Copper reported 40.11% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.69 crore on 37.93% rise in total income to Rs 441.38 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank reported 70.28% slump in net profit to Rs 6.50 crore on 4.36% drop in total income to Rs 2,157.94 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Govt of India has intimated regarding the appointment of Elara Capital (India) and Yes Securities (India) as Merchant Bankers & Selling Brokers for the disinvestment of 10% paid up equity capital out of Govt. of India shareholding of 74.50% in the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers through the "Offer for Sale (OFS) by Promoter through the "stock exchange" mechanism.

National Fertilizers has recorded the total fertilizer sale of 23,81 Lakh MT in April-August, 2020 showing a growth of 16% compared to previous best of 20.57 Lakh MT recorded during the same period in 2019-20.

Vaibhav Global has successfully commissioned a 1MW Solar PV power generation project under captive use in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Jay Bharat Maruti reported consolidated net loss of Rs 21.04 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 7.85 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 84.03% to Rs 70.77 crore.

MIRC Electronics reported consolidated net loss of Rs 10.74 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 46.61% to Rs 95.08 crore.

