Infosys, Aurobindo Pharma, REC in focus

Infosys announced that it has been selected by Essential Utilities, one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation.

Aurobindo Pharma and The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) announced a collaboration to develop vaccines to protect against SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19. Under the signed agreement between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo will partner with CSIR for development of several novel COVID-19 vaccines.

Indiabulls Housing Finance board approved allotment of 3.47 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 196.37 per share, aggregating to Rs 682.87 crore.

REC said that the board of directors accorded its approval for infusion of Rs 150 crore as equity in a company, proposed to be promoted as Joint Venture alongwith three other Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) i.e. Power Finance Corporation Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and NTPC Limited, for the purpose of establishment/creation of Common Backend Infrastructure Facility (CBIF) for Smart Meters in the country.

Power Mech Projects reported consolidated net loss of Rs 32.59 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net profit of Rs 28.41 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 43.99% to Rs 276.85 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers has shut down its DAP plant on 15 September 2020 for planned maintenance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)