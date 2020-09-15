PVR, Apollo Hospitals, Raymond to be watched

PVR reported consolidated net loss of Rs 225.62 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net profit of Rs 17.57 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 93.76% to Rs 55.35 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported consolidated net loss of Rs 208.19 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net profit of Rs 57.20 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 15.59% to Rs 2,179.22 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Raymond reported consolidated net loss of Rs 242.15 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net loss of Rs 14.85 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 84.93% to Rs 221.58 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Zensar announced the launch of its blockchain based contract management solutions for enterprises. The solutions called DICES (Distributed Intelligent Contract Enforcement System) focuses on contract enforcement while the other solution, called ZenConfluence is an enabling solution on which other applications can run.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation reported 39.4% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.38 crore on 1.89% drop in total income to Rs 1,781.79 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Munjal Auto Industries reported consolidated net loss of Rs 11.31 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net profit of Rs 4.29 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 28.32% to Rs 216.38 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Repro India reported consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 80.81% to Rs 20.58 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Mirza International reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.23 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net profit of Rs 9.54 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 72.98% to Rs 83.25 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Omaxe reported consolidated net loss of Rs 63.77 crore in Q1 June 2020, compared to net profit of Rs 16.22 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 84.98% to Rs 53.85 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)