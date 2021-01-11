Dr. Reddy's Labs rises on launching febuxostat tablets in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.3% to Rs 5406.70 after the drug major announced the launch of febuxostat tablets in the US market.

Febuxostat tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Uloric (febuxostat) tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Uloric brand and generic had US sales of approximately $108 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's febuxostat tablets are available in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 tablets.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. On a consolidated basis, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' net profit dropped 30.30% to Rs 771.80 crore on 2% increase in net sales to Rs 4,896.70 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

