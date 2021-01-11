Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 207.66 points or 1.64% at 12450.27 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 4.17%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.84%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.73%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.72%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.29%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.49%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.66%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 1.68%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 442.81 or 0.91% at 49225.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 114.9 points or 0.8% at 14462.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.82 points or 0.22% at 18866.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.43 points or 0.37% at 6319.48.

On BSE,1355 shares were trading in green, 1695 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

