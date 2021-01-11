Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 28.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.88 lakh shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 January 2021.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 28.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.94% to Rs.148.90. Volumes stood at 18.02 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 26.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.40% to Rs.135.30. Volumes stood at 15.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd saw volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.30% to Rs.700.60. Volumes stood at 4.08 lakh shares in the last session.

CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 11.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.40% to Rs.531.05. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd notched up volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.03% to Rs.213.00. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

