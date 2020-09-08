Dr. Reddy's, Shree Cement, EIH to be watched

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Shree Cement said that rating agency CARE Ratings has reaffirmed rating on the company's commercial paper of Rs 600 crore at CARE A1+ (A One Plus).

EIH said that the company's board has considered and approved the raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares for up to an aggregate amount of up to Rs 350 crore by way of a rights issue.

Bharat Dynamics said the Government will sell up to 1,83,28,125 equity shares in company through offer for sale route on September 8-9, with an option to additionally sell 91,64,063 equity shares (representing 15% of total paid up equity capital). Floor price of the offer will be Rs 330 per share.

Amber Enterprises India's board approved QIP issue on September 7 at a floor price of Rs 1,798.72 per share.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports said the company has fixed 5 October 2020 as record date for sub-division of one equity share of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

