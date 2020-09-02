Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Infosys, ONGC to be watched

Hero MotoCorp sold 584,456 units of motorcycles and scooters in August 2020, a growth of 7.55% over the corresponding month of the previous year (August 2019) when it sold 543,406 units. Sequentially, this translates into a growth of 13% over the month of July 2020, when the company had sold 514,509 units.

Coal India's provisional offtake rose to 44.34 million tonnes in August 2020 from 40.57 million tonnes in August 2019. Coal India's provisional production rose to 37.17 million tonnes in August 2020 from 34.70 million tonnes in August 2019.

Infosys announced that it plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

ONGC reported 98.23% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.75 crore on 42.91% fall in total income to Rs 63,575.47 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14% in August 2020 with 287,398 units as against 252,744 units in July 2020. The company registered sales of 287,398 units in August 2020 as against 290,455 units registered in the month of August 2019.

Vodafone Idea said the company's board will meet on 4 September to consider fund raising raising in one or more tranches by the way of public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement, and other instruments or securities.

VST Tillers and Tractors said Power Tillers sales rose to 2,638 units in August 2020 against 1,437 units in August 2019. Tractors sales rose to 897 units from 813 units.

