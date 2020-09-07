IRCTC update on operation of additional trains from 12 Sep

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation announced that the Ministry of Railways has decided that forty (40) ) pairs of special train services shall start from 12 September 2020 on specific routes.

These services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains, which are already under operation. The composition of these trains would be same as of existing regular services.

Stoppages shall be restricted in view of the suggestions of State Governments. These will be fully reserved trains.

