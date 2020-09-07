PNC Infratech secures its maiden project in water supply sector

PNC Infratech has been declared as the L1 (lowest) bidder in Joint Venture with SPML Infra for Government of Uttar Pradesh Project "Construction of Haraulipur Group of Villages (125 Nos) Water Supply Project comprising surface and ground water supply schemes and allied works including commissioning; operation and maintenance for 10 years in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh" for Rs. 289.83 crore.

PNC Infratech share in the JV is 95%.

State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Commissioner of Rural Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh is the Authority for the Project.

The project is to be constructed in 2 year and operated for 10 years, post commissioning. This is the first project secured by the Company in water supply sector.

