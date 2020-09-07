Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 100 cr

On private placement basis

Manappuram Finance has allotted 1000 (One Thousand) Market Linked, Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) each aggregating to Rs.100 crore on a Private Placement basis to be listed on the BSE.

