Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 100 cr

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 102.44 cr
Manappuram Finance to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr
Board of Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising through debt issuance
Manappuram Finance gains after board approves NCD issue
Manappuram Finance gains after board OKs fund raising
-
On private placement basisManappuram Finance has allotted 1000 (One Thousand) Market Linked, Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) each aggregating to Rs.100 crore on a Private Placement basis to be listed on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU