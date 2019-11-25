Dr Reddys Laboratories update on scheme of amalgamation

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad vide its order dated 22 November 2019 has directed the Company to convene the meeting of its equity shareholders and unsecured creditors on January 2, 2020, for seeking their approval to the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Dr Reddys Holdings (amalgamating company) and the company (amalgamated company).

