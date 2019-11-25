Dr Reddys Laboratories update on scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys Laboratories announces change in directorate
NCLAT rejects Saregama India plea to initiate insolvency against Chennai-based movie producer
70 products in pipeline,Dr Reddy's bullish on China
Dr Reddy's recalls heartburn drug Ranitidine from US market
Dr Reddys PAT more than doubles to Rs 1,093 crore in Q2
-
Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad vide its order dated 22 November 2019 has directed the Company to convene the meeting of its equity shareholders and unsecured creditors on January 2, 2020, for seeking their approval to the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Dr Reddys Holdings (amalgamating company) and the company (amalgamated company).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU