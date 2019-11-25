JUST IN
Business Standard

In-principle approval of AM for amalgamation of Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank into Union Bank of India

Capital Market 

Corporation Bank announced that Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services through its Alternative Mechanism (AM), has accorded its in-principle approval to the proposed amalgamation of Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank into Union Bank of India as the transferee bank and Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank as transferor bank(s) and accordingly the bank has to take necessary action in due course of time.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 09:34 IST

