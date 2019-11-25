In-principle approval of AM for amalgamation of Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank into Union Bank of India

-
Corporation Bank announced that Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services through its Alternative Mechanism (AM), has accorded its in-principle approval to the proposed amalgamation of Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank into Union Bank of India as the transferee bank and Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank as transferor bank(s) and accordingly the bank has to take necessary action in due course of time.
