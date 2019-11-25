ECL Finance receives encouraging response to public issue of NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by ECL Finance has been fully subscribed. The Tranche II issue has successfully mobilized over Rs 515 crore.

The Tranche II Issue opened on November 4th, 2019 and closed on 22 November 2019.

The base size of the issue was Rs 100 crore with a green-shoe option of up to Rs 400 crore.

The Tranche II Issue has seen significant demand in the Retail, HNI and Corporate segments with the issue receiving over 16,000 applications. Each of the categories has been oversubscribed with the retail segment being oversubscribed nearly 1.5 times, against the expected issue size. The Tranche II Issue also saw heightened interest from existing NCD investors with over 2000 applications being received in this segment.

