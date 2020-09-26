Dr Reddys Labs launches Tecfidera generic in US market

The drug major on 26 September 2020 announced the launch of Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, a generic version of Tecfidera, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy's Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules are available in 120 mg and 240 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 14 and 60 capsules, respectively. The drug is used to treat adults with various forms of multiple sclerosis.

The Tecfidera brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $3.8 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Shares of the drug major closed 1.78% higher at Rs 5114.05 on Friday. In the past one month, the stock has gained 15.56% compared with 0.83% rise in Nifty Pharma index.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Its consolidated net profit skid 12.11% to Rs 594.60 crore on 14.93% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,417.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)