Dr Reddys Labs launches Tecfidera generic in US market

-
ALSO READ
Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Dimethyl Fumarate DR Capsules
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Dimethyl Fumarate DelayedRelease Capsules
Cipla gains after USFDA approval for multiple sclerosis drug
Dr. Reddy's Lab announces launch of generic version of NitroDur
Lupin voluntarily recalls type 2 diabetes drug in US
-
The drug major on 26 September 2020 announced the launch of Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, a generic version of Tecfidera, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).Dr. Reddy's Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules are available in 120 mg and 240 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 14 and 60 capsules, respectively. The drug is used to treat adults with various forms of multiple sclerosis.
The Tecfidera brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $3.8 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.
Shares of the drug major closed 1.78% higher at Rs 5114.05 on Friday. In the past one month, the stock has gained 15.56% compared with 0.83% rise in Nifty Pharma index.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Its consolidated net profit skid 12.11% to Rs 594.60 crore on 14.93% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,417.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU